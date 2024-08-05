Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/5/24: Dangerous Week Ahead, Iran Looking To Attack Israel, Light Saber Stand For Sale, California Going Full Hugo Chavez

Published on August 5, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Nikkei is falling. Recession is possible in America. War in the Middle East seems inevitable, and the US still has hostages held by Iran/Hamas.

2. 911 plea deal revoked

Source: Getty

911 plea deal revoked – https://www.axios.com/2024/08/03/911-plea-deal-revoked-khalid-sheikh-mohammed

3. Iran looking to attack Israel

….more – https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/article-813150

….Israel says they are ready – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/israel-war-iran/2024/08/04/id/1175190/

4. Today on the Marketplace: This is the light saber stand you are looking for.

5. California goes full Hugo Chavez and Maxine Waters

Source: Getty

California goes full Hugo Chavez and Maxine Waters – https://dailycaller.com/2024/08/02/california-regulators-propose-govt-takeover-of-oil-refineries-stave-off-energy-crisis/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter

