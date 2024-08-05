Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/5/24: Dangerous Week Ahead, Iran Looking To Attack Israel, Light Saber Stand For Sale, California Going Full Hugo Chavez
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Nikkei is falling. Recession is possible in America. War in the Middle East seems inevitable, and the US still has hostages held by Iran/Hamas.
2. 911 plea deal revoked
911 plea deal revoked – https://www.axios.com/2024/08/03/911-plea-deal-revoked-khalid-sheikh-mohammed
3. Iran looking to attack Israel
….more – https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/article-813150
….Israel says they are ready – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/israel-war-iran/2024/08/04/id/1175190/
4. Today on the Marketplace: This is the light saber stand you are looking for.
5. California goes full Hugo Chavez and Maxine Waters
California goes full Hugo Chavez and Maxine Waters – https://dailycaller.com/2024/08/02/california-regulators-propose-govt-takeover-of-oil-refineries-stave-off-energy-crisis/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
More from WIBC 93.1 FM