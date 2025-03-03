Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 3/3/25: Trump – Zelensky showdown at the Oval Office, Border Crossings Down, We’re at War With Mexico, Canadians boo US national anthem, The Gell-Mann Amnesia Effect, Victoria Spartz
1. Trump – Zelensky showdown at the Oval Office
2. Border crossings are down
3. We're at war with Mexico
Hegseth warns Mexico of potential military action – https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/trump-mexico-drug-cartel-tariff-hegseth-military-action-5f507ab0?st=cffsSb&reflink=article_gmail_share
4. Canada keeps booing the Star Spangled Banner, and Pat McAfee is angry
Canada keeps booing the Star Spangled Banner, and Pat McAfee is angry – https://nypost.com/2025/03/01/sports/wwe-fans-boo-star-spangled-banner-setting-off-host-pat-mcafee-during-elimination-chamber/
5. The Gell-Mann Amnesia Effect….and it's Michael Crichton; Bill Murray on Bob Woodward writing about John Belushi –
6. Lefty suburbanite women call Victoria Spartz a Russian plant
