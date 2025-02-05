Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 2/5/25: Trump meets with Netanyahu, Pam Bondi in, Denmark eyes US Military as part of its future, Sweden School Shooting, Mike Woodson, Another victory for children, girls and honesty, Trump warns Iran, Trump Presidency is a giant reset button
1. Trump meets with Netanyahu, calls for U.S. to take control of Gaza strip
2. Pam Bondi confirmed. Fetterman is the only Dem to vote yes.
3. Denmark eyes the US military as part of its future
Denmark eyes the US military as part of its future – https://pjmedia.com/chris-queen/2025/02/03/more-winning-denmark-may-allow-a-greater-us-military-presence-in-greenland-n4936636
4. Sweden school shooting death toll climbs to 11
https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/sweden-shooting-adult/2025/02/04/id/1197761/
5. How long will Mike Woodson keep his job?
6. Another win for children, girls, women and honesty
Another win for children, girls, women and honesty – https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/transgender-athletes-women-sports-executive-order-6223e414?mod=hp_lead_pos1
7. If Iran attempts assassination, 'they get obliterated'
If Iran attempts assassination, ‘they get obliterated’: President Trump | Fox News
8. Trump Presidency has been a giant reset button
