Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 2/5/25: Trump meets with Netanyahu, Pam Bondi in, Denmark eyes US Military as part of its future, Sweden School Shooting, Mike Woodson, Another victory for children, girls and honesty, Trump warns Iran, Trump Presidency is a giant reset button

Published on February 5, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Trump meets with Netanyahu, calls for U.S. to take control of Gaza strip

Source: Getty

2. Pam Bondi confirmed. Fetterman is the only Dem to vote yes.

Source: Getty

3. Denmark eyes the US military as part of its future

Source: Getty

Denmark eyes the US military as part of its future – https://pjmedia.com/chris-queen/2025/02/03/more-winning-denmark-may-allow-a-greater-us-military-presence-in-greenland-n4936636

4. Sweden school shooting death toll climbs to 11

Source: Getty

https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/sweden-shooting-adult/2025/02/04/id/1197761/

5. How long will Mike Woodson keep his job?

Source: Indiana University Athletics

6. Another win for children, girls, women and honesty

Source: Getty

Another win for children, girls, women and honesty – https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/transgender-athletes-women-sports-executive-order-6223e414?mod=hp_lead_pos1

7. If Iran attempts assassination, 'they get obliterated'

Source: Getty

If Iran attempts assassination, ‘they get obliterated’: President Trump | Fox News

8. Trump Presidency has been a giant reset button

Source: Getty

