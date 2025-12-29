Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/29/25: Indiana BMV allows people to take the knowledge exam in audio format in several foreign languages. The FBI is investigating Minnesota. Chris Ballard needs to go. Las Vegas is empty. Colts always find a way to lose. 

2. The FBI is investigating Minnesota

….more – https://www.newsnationnow.com/crime/fbi-minnesota-fraud-somali/

….House oversight is investigating – https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/oversight-widens-somali-health-maine/

….is Ilhan Omar involved? – https://nypost.com/2025/12/27/us-news/ilhan-omars-hubbys-30m-firm-quietly-scrubs-names-from-website-as-squad-member-faces-mounting-questions-on-sudden-wealth-amid-minnesota-welfare-fraud/

….meet Nick Shirleyy, the only reporter doing anything remotely close to reporting – https://x.com/nickshirleyy/status/2004642794862961123?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….meanwhile, Minnesota’s LG is submitting – https://x.com/endwokeness/status/2004396872434438621?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….more – https://nypost.com/2025/12/26/us-news/minnesota-lt-gov-peggy-flanagan-wears-hijab-at-somali-market-amid-multibillion-dollar-fraud-scandal/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

RELATED – Why would anyone want this guy in their country? – https://news.sky.com/story/starmer-criticised-for-celebrating-activists-return-from-egypt-13487984

….why is Kier Starmer celebrating him? – https://x.com/mr_andrew_fox/status/2004725972990632041?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….why is the BBC calling him an “activist” – https://x.com/ozraeliavi/status/2005049455016640566?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….and why are celebrities celebrating him? – https://x.com/suespeaksup/status/2005032309180055667?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA