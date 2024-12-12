Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/12/24: Wray to Resign, Drones over New Jersey, Bill Belichick Going to College, JetBlue
1. It's official. Wray will resign
It’s official. Wray will resign – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/fbi-wray-step-down/
2. About those drones
About those drones – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/northeast/fbi-no-answers-drones-new-jersey/
3. Bill Belichick going to college
Belichick to North Carolina – https://sports.yahoo.com/for-north-carolina-the-risk-of-hiring-bill-belichick-is-worth-it-223612958.html
4. JetBlue trying to survive in this difficult economy
Travelers want style. But they really want to be treated well. Do that, and they will show up and spend – https://www.wsj.com/business/airlines/jet-blue-changes-routes-first-class-seats-12bdfe28?mod=lead_feature_below_a_pos3
