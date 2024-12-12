Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/12/24: Wray to Resign, Drones over New Jersey, Bill Belichick Going to College, JetBlue

Published on December 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. It's official. Wray will resign

It's official. Wray will resign
Source: Getty

It’s official. Wray will resign – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/fbi-wray-step-down/

2. About those drones

About those drones – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/northeast/fbi-no-answers-drones-new-jersey/

3. Bill Belichick going to college

Bill Belichick going to college
Source: Getty

Belichick to North Carolina – https://sports.yahoo.com/for-north-carolina-the-risk-of-hiring-bill-belichick-is-worth-it-223612958.html

4. JetBlue trying to survive in this difficult economy

JetBlue trying to survive in this difficult economy
Source: Getty

Travelers want style. But they really want to be treated well. Do that, and they will show up and spend – https://www.wsj.com/business/airlines/jet-blue-changes-routes-first-class-seats-12bdfe28?mod=lead_feature_below_a_pos3

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close