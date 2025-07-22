Listen Live
Tony Katz 60s Bumper Playlist

Published on July 22, 2025

60s Bumpers you heard Tony Katz and the Morning News on 93 WIBC

1. Elvis Presley – Can’t Help Falling In Love

2. Here Comes the Sun

3. Creedence Clearwater Revival “Green River”

4. Rolling Stones – Paint It Black

5. The Animals – We Gotta Get Out Of This Place

6. I’m a Man

7. The Beatles – I Need You

8. Our Day Will Come

9. Ride My See Saw – Moody Blues

10. I Heard It Through The Grapevine-Gladys Knight and the Pips

11. The Temptations: I Can’t Get Next To You

12. Tijuana

13. The Monkees – Last Train To Clarksville

14. The Lovin’ Spoonful – Summer in the City

15. Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood – The Animals

16. The Zombies ~ She’s Not There

17. Jefferson Airplane – White Rabbit

18. Neil Diamond – Sweet Caroline

19. Turtles – Happy Together

20. Lovin’ Spoonful – Summer In The City

21. Oh, Pretty Woman – Roy Orbison

22. The Beach Boys – Good Vibrations

