Tony Katz 60s Bumper Playlist

60s Bumpers you heard Tony Katz and the Morning News on 93 WIBC
1. Elvis Presley – Can’t Help Falling In Love
2. Here Comes the Sun
3. Creedence Clearwater Revival “Green River”
4. Rolling Stones – Paint It Black
5. The Animals – We Gotta Get Out Of This Place
6. I’m a Man
7. The Beatles – I Need You
8. Our Day Will Come
9. Ride My See Saw – Moody Blues
10. I Heard It Through The Grapevine-Gladys Knight and the Pips
11. The Temptations: I Can’t Get Next To You
12. Tijuana
13. The Monkees – Last Train To Clarksville
14. The Lovin’ Spoonful – Summer in the City
15. Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood – The Animals
16. The Zombies ~ She’s Not There
17. Jefferson Airplane – White Rabbit
18. Neil Diamond – Sweet Caroline
19. Turtles – Happy Together
20. Lovin’ Spoonful – Summer In The City
21. Oh, Pretty Woman – Roy Orbison
22. The Beach Boys – Good Vibrations
