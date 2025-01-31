The Biggest News Stories Of 2025 So Far
Every year carries with it a rhythm of its own.
A unique blend of triumphs, challenges, and unforgettable moments.
2025 has been no exception, offering a vivid snapshot of a world in constant motion.
So far in 2025, the world has already experienced waves of change that rippled across societies, industries, and communities, shaping the landscape of a rapidly evolving global reality.
The biggest stories of any year aren’t just events, they’re markers of our progress and reflections of our struggles.
They pull us together to reflect on where we’ve been and where we might go.
To revisit these moments is to understand not just what happened, but why it mattered.
Each story speaks to broader themes of resilience, discovery, and transformation, inviting us to see the bigger picture of how they shape our collective future.
What echoes from 2025 will continue to influence the years ahead, and reflecting on these stories offers a chance to pause and take stock of their significance.
The year may have passed, but the impact of its stories remains as relevant as ever.
Let's take a moment to reflect on the defining moments of 2025 and what they mean for all of us moving forward.
1. American Airlines flight collides with helicopter in Washington, D.C.
2. White House rescinds federal aid freeze
3. Federal judge blocks Trump administration freeze on federal grants
4. White House orders freeze on all federal financial assistance
5. Target Scales Back Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Efforts
6. Judge blocks Donald Trump's plan to end US birthright citizenship
7. Trump administration directs all federal DEI staff be put on leave
8. Trump pardons Capitol rioter and signs a series of executive actions
9. Biden pardons family members minutes before Trump sworn in
10. Donald Trump Is Sworn in as 47th U.S. President
11. Biden issues preemptive pardons for Milley, Fauci and Jan. 6 committee members
12. TikTok begins restoring after Trump comments less than 24 hours after going dark in U.S.
13. TikTok goes dark as U.S. ban takes effect
14. Supreme Court upholds TikTok ban
15. President Joe Biden's farewell address to the nation warns of an oligarchy
16. Israel & Hamas agree to ceasefire deal
17. Texas man charged with stalking Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark
18. Supreme Court hears arguments on TikTok ban
19. Judge Juan Merchan has sentenced Donald Trump to unconditional discharge in hush money cas
20. Former President Jimmy Carter honored in Washington, D.C.
21. Fast-moving Pacific Palisades fire grows to more than 2,900 acres
22. Trump says he plans to change Gulf of Mexico's name to "Gulf of America"
23. First bird flu-related human death reported in Louisiana
24. Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau announces resignation
25. Apple to pay $95M to settle lawsuit accusing Siri of eavesdropping
26. Georgia judges takes his own life in courtroom
27. 10 hurt in shooting in Queens, NY
28. 10 dead, dozens injured in New Orleans truck 'terrorist attack'
