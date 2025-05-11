Man Crashes Into Johnson County Juvenile Detention Center

A man who said he was protesting the Johnson County court system after not being able to see his son for more than a year, drove his truck into the entryway of the Johnson County Juvenile Detention Center about 11:40 Sunday morning. Jacob Dhondt, 39, was immediately caught and faces three felony charges: intimidation, criminal recklessness and criminal mischief. “This wasn’t just vandalism. This was a targeted, intentional act that put the lives of innocent people — people simply doing their jobs — directly in harm’s way,” said Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess. “It’s very fortunate no one was killed or injured.”Burgess called the action “appalling and deliberate.”“We will not tolerate attacks against our staff or our justice system,” said Burgess. “This was an act of intimidation, plain and simple, and we will pursue justice with the full weight of the law.” Dhondt, who also faces meth dealing charges on a back warrant from Shelby County, is being held with no bond. Burgess said Dhondt’s truck tailgate bore the words “Fathers Matter”, which he can now preach to fellow detainees.