Indiana Pacers 125 – Denver Nuggets 120 (Apr. 6th, 2025) Game Recap

(DENVER, CO) – The Indiana Pacers (47-31) snap their nine-game losing streak to the Denver Nuggets (47-32) with a 120-120 win on Sunday night.

1. First Quarter Source: Getty For the second time this season, the Indiana Pacers were without Pascal Siakam. Tonight’s starting lineup featured Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Obi Toppin, and Myles Turner. The scoring started tonight with Nesmith splashing a corner three-pointer after each team missed its first shot of the game. Indiana was in possession of the lead for the first five and a half minutes of the contest, and then Denver took the lead with a Nikola Jokic triple. Between Jokic and Christian Braun, the two would put the Nuggets on top 24-17 after an 11-3 run. With 1:52 left in the first quarter, Denver went ahead by ten points when Jokic knocked down a floater to make it 30-20. When the quarter ended, the Pacers were down 33-24. Jokic was dominating early, with 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in the first quarter. Indiana was led by Toppin in scoring with 6 points. Denver was a remarkable 13/16 inside the arc in the first period.

2. Second Quarter Source: Getty Related Stories Haliburton Reflects On Playoffs And The Current Excitement Of Indiana Sports At Pacers Media Day

Matriarch of Indiana Pacers Nancy Leonard Dies at 93 The start of the second quarter would be important for the Pacers with Jokic on the bench for the Nuggets. After three minutes of play, Indiana trimmed its deficit to six points with a Toppin triple to make it 39-33. He would draw the Pacers closer with 8:01 left in the first half with a layup, making it 40-35. However, Denver would make a push after a timeout to go back on top by thirteen points when Russell Westbrook got the goal and converted a layup. The Pacers would slowly, but surely, cut into the Denver advantage in the final 6:03 of the opening half. Indiana drilled three triples in the final 1:43 of the half from Toppin, Turner, and Nesmith. The final three-pointer from Nesmith made it a 64-61 game with 6.3 seconds left, but Braun scored to end the half with a floater. At intermission, Indiana trailed Denver 66-61. Toppin got it going for the Pacers in the second quarter, scoring 13 points. Jokic added another 8 points to his total, to lead all scorers with 29 points in the first half to go with 9 assists and 6 rebounds. Toppin was pacing Indiana in scoring with 19 points. Other players in double figures were Turner (13), Westbrook (11), Nembhard (10), and Braun (10). Haliburton’s only attempted shot in the half was a half-court heave to end the first half, but he did dish out 8 assists.

3. Third Quarter Source: Getty Love Tony Katz Today? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The second half started with the Pacers picking up right where they left off to end the first half. Turner splashing a three to draw Indiana within two points for the first time since the midway point of the first quarter. Denver would fight off Indiana for a few minutes, but Toppin’s only field goal in the second half, that came from behind the arc, gave Indiana its first lead at 79-78 in the second half. Unfortunately for the Pacers, they couldn’t hold onto the lead for long. Denver scored six consecutive points to go back on top by five when Michael Porter Jr. drove to the basket for a layup off a pass from Jokic. The Pacers would come right back and would eventually take a three-point lead when Walker broke an 87-87 tie with 2:55 left in the period. That would be the largest lead for the Pacers in the quarter. After three quarters of play, Indiana was in possession of a 98-97 lead. Porter Jr. and Braun were the leading scorers in the quarter with 9 points each. Indiana was led in scoring by Turner with 8 points and Haliburton with 7 points. Jokic’s stat line going into the fourth quarter was 37 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds. Haliburton’s was 7 points and 12 assists. Toppin was still leading the Pacers in scoring with 22 points, but Turner was one point behind him.

4. Fourth Quarter Source: Getty After closing the third quarter with the momentum, the Pacers bench would keep the momentum on their side. Walker scored five quick points after Denver took a one-point lead, to put Indiana right back ahead by four points with 10:32 left. The Pacers would extend their lead to ten points when Turner knocked down a near thirty-foot three pointer with 6:39 left in the game. Indiana’s offense would hit a brief wall after that triple. With 2:46 left in the contest, it was a 119-118 game when Aaron Gordon only converted one of two free throws, cutting Indiana’s advantage to one point. Nembhard matched Gordon with one free throw and then delivered the early dagger with a step back free throw line jumper. His field goal with 1:02 left, put Indiana ahead 122-118. Denver had a chance to tie the game, or take the lead, with 43.4 seconds remaining, but Jokic turned the ball over by throwing the ball into the back court with 15.8 seconds left. Indiana just had to hit their free throws down the stretch to ensure a victory. Nesmith knocked down two, Jokic missed a three-pointer, and then Haliburton only converted one of his two, falling one point shy of a double-double. Indiana wins it 125-120, snapping its nine-game losing streak to Denver.

5. Top Performers Source: Getty Myles Turner (24p, 3b, 2r), Obi Toppin (22p, 4r), Andrew Nembhard (19p, 6a, 4r, 2s), Aaron Nesmith (17p, 6r, 3s), T.J. McConnell (12, 6a, 3r), Jarace Walker (11p, 6r), and Tyrese Haliburton (9p, 14a, 3r). For Denver, Nikola Jokic (41p, 15r, 13a), Christian Braun (30p, 8r, 4a), Russell Westbrook (16p, 5r, 4a), and Michael Porter Jr. (15p, 6r, 4a). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source: Getty Indiana is now 47-31 and 19-20 on the road this season Indiana is 31-13 in 2025 Indiana is 17-8 after the All-Star break First time being 16 games over .500

Indiana is 10-2 in its last 12 games

Indiana’s win snaps a 9-game losing streak versus Denver

Indiana picks up first win in Denver since January 19th, 2020

Indiana’s magic number to clinch home court advantage is 2 games

Indiana improves to 31-8 when recording 30+ assists in a game

Indiana is now 21-14 in clutch games

Indiana’s 21 wins versus the Western Conference is the most in franchise history

Indiana has turned the ball over 19 times in the last 3 games and have forced 42 turnovers

Andrew Nembhard’s 19 points are most in a game with Tyrese Haliburton this season

Christian Braun’s 30 points are a career high

Christian Braun recorded his first career 30-point game

Christian Braun has scored 20+ points in 17 games this season

Myles Turner has scored 20+ points in 15 games this season

Nikola Jokic has scored 40+ points in 10 games this season

Nikola Jokic has scored 30+ points in 30 games this season

Nikola Jokic recorded his 57th double-double of the season

Nikole Jokic recorded his 32nd triple-double of the season

Nikola Jokic’s 21 first quarter points were the third most scored in a quarter this season

Obi Toppin has scored 20+ points in 6 games this season

Tyrese Haliburton has recorded 10+ assists in 32 games this season