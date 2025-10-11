Listen Live
Local

Hoosiers Upset Oregon in Eugene 30-20

Published on October 11, 2025

EUGENE, OR.—The Indiana Hoosiers upset 3rd ranked Oregon at Autzen Stadium in Eugene 30-20 Saturday afternoon.

This is the first time Oregon has had a home loss since 2022.

After Hoosier quarterback Fernando Mendoza was intercepted by Brandon Finney and he ran the ball back for a touchdown, the Hoosiers responded with a touchdown pass from Mendoza to Elijah Sarratt that would give the Hoosiers the lead for good.

Mendoza finished with 215 yards passing and a touchdown. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore threw for 186 yards but was intercepted twice, once by Louis Moore and another time by Isaiah Jones. Moore was sacked six times.

Aiden Fisher and Rolijah Hardy each had 13 tackles for the Hoosier defense.

Indiana is 6-0. They face 3-3 Michigan State next Saturday.

1. Hoosier quarterback Fernando Mendoza and running back Roman Hemby

Indiana v Oregon Source:Getty

2. Indiana Quarterback Fernando Mendoza

Indiana v Oregon Source:Getty

