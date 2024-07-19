Listen Live
Close
Local

Event Recap: The Fan On The Back 9 Presented By Franciscan...

Event Recap: The Fan On The Back 9 Presented By Franciscan Health

Published on July 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Photos from The Fan on the back 9 prrsented by Franciscan Health

Event Recap: The Fan On The Back 9 Presented By Franciscan Health

On July 18th, at the great Back 9 Golf and Entertainment venue, a remarkable event unfolded – The Fan on the Back 9 Presented By Franciscan Health. This gathering was a combination of golfing excitement, llikeable food, a silent auction and engaging tournament-style games, creating an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Our Fan talent Kevin Bowen, Andy Sweeney, Jake Query, Jimmy Cook, and JMV, added a touch of stardom to the affair with Query & Company and The Ride with JMV broadcasting LIVE from the venue..

The event, a fan-favorite supported by the Franciscan Health Foundation for a second year in a row, served a noble cause by addressing the pressing healthcare needs of our community. By raising funds for patient care at their not-for-profit hospitals, outpatient facilities, and community-based programs across Indiana, the event stood as a beacon of support and solidarity for those in need.

Overall, The Fan on the Back 9 Presented By Franciscan Health showed generosity, and community spirit, leaving a lasting impact on all who were fortunate to be part of this exceptional occasion.

Check out photos from the event below!

1.

Source: n/a

2.

Source: n/a

3.

Source: n/a

4.

Source: n/a

5.

Source: n/a

6.

Source: n/a

7.

Source: n/a

8.

Source: n/a

9.

Source: n/a

10.

Source: n/a

11.

Source: n/a

12.

Source: n/a

13.

Source: n/a

14.

Source: n/a

15.

Source: n/a

16.

Source: n/a

17.

Source: n/a

18.

Source: n/a

19.

Source: n/a

20.

Source: n/a

21.

Source: n/a

22.

Source: n/a

23.

Source: n/a

24.

Source: n/a

25.

Source: n/a

26.

Source: n/a

27.

Source: n/a

28.

Source: n/a

29.

Source: n/a

30.

Source: n/a

31.

Source: n/a

32.

Source: n/a

33.

Source: n/a

34.

Source: n/a

35.

Source: n/a

36.

Source: n/a

37.

Source: n/a

38.

Source: n/a

39.

Source: n/a

40.

Source: n/a

41.

Source: n/a

42.

Source: n/a

43.

Source: n/a

44.

Source: n/a

45.

Source: n/a

46.

Source: n/a

47.

Source: n/a

48.

Source: n/a

49.

Source: n/a

50.

Source: n/a

51.

Source: n/a

52.

Source: n/a

Event Recap: The Fan On The Back 9 Presented By Franciscan Health was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close