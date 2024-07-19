Event Recap: The Fan On The Back 9 Presented By Franciscan Health

On July 18th, at the great Back 9 Golf and Entertainment venue, a remarkable event unfolded – The Fan on the Back 9 Presented By Franciscan Health. This gathering was a combination of golfing excitement, llikeable food, a silent auction and engaging tournament-style games, creating an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Our Fan talent Kevin Bowen, Andy Sweeney, Jake Query, Jimmy Cook, and JMV, added a touch of stardom to the affair with Query & Company and The Ride with JMV broadcasting LIVE from the venue..

The event, a fan-favorite supported by the Franciscan Health Foundation for a second year in a row, served a noble cause by addressing the pressing healthcare needs of our community. By raising funds for patient care at their not-for-profit hospitals, outpatient facilities, and community-based programs across Indiana, the event stood as a beacon of support and solidarity for those in need.

Overall, The Fan on the Back 9 Presented By Franciscan Health showed generosity, and community spirit, leaving a lasting impact on all who were fortunate to be part of this exceptional occasion.