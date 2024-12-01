5 Things Learned: Anthony Richardson Heroics Get December Win

INDIANAPOLIS – So good things can happen to the Colts in Foxborough? More fourth-quarter magic from Anthony Richardson was needed on Sunday as the Colts came back to beat the Patriots, 25-24. What did learn from the Colts (6-7) heading into their bye week at 6-7? FIVE THINGS LEARNED So good things can happen to the Colts in Foxborough? More fourth-quarter magic from Anthony Richardson was needed on Sunday as the Colts came back to beat the Patriots, 25-24. What did learn from the Colts (6-7) heading into their bye week at 6-7?

1. The Drive Source: Getty The Drive: If the Colts somehow find a way into the postseason, everyone should remember the 19-play, 80-yard drive in Foxborough on the first day of December. Following what could have been a back-breaking interception, Anthony Richardson first got some (rare) help from the Colts defense forcing the first New England punt of the day on a 3-and-out, giving the Indy offense the ball back at its 20-yard line with 5:34 to go, down 7 points. The drive had an early 3rd-and-10 with the Colts converting that on tight end production (!) from a nice Will Mallory snag, to Richardson’s legs eluding pressure to find Mo Alie-Cox on 4th-and-3. Richardson overcame what could have been critical down the field drops from AD Mitchell and Kylen Granson, with a 4th-and-2 power left conversion, via the quarterback’s legs, sandwiched in there. Another 4th down would be needed though, and it was the right arm of Richardson, like he did against the Jets two weeks earlier, getting it done. A trio of runs put the Colts at a 4th-and-Goal from the 2. Richardson threw a beautiful ball to Alec Pierce on a crosser for the touchdown. And then on the two-point conversion it was Richardson plowing forward behind a pulling Quenton Nelson for the game-winner. In total, 4 must-have plays across the 19-play drive, with 2 converted by Richardson’s legs and 2 converted by his arm. Like was said after Richardson delivered in the 4th quarter, on the road, against the Jets, these are NFL moments you can’t script. And it’s what often separates quarterbacks from ‘just a guy’ to ‘great.’ Richardson has a long way to go before he is slotted into either of those groups. But Sunday was a pretty darn special, franchise quarterback, moment with the game (season?) on the line.

2. Healthy Colts D Gets Gashed Source: Getty

Healthy Colts D Gets Gashed: Do not let Sunday's victory cloud arguably the Colts worst defensive day of the season. A defense about as healthy as you'll find in Week 13 got gashed on Sunday by the league's worst offense (32nd in yards, 31st in scoring). A 25-yard missed field goal was the only reason why the Patriots didn't score on all 5 of their first-half drives. Considering the opponent, this might have been the worst Colts defensive performance of the season. New England was able to strike beyond rare offensive balance, with rookie quarterback Drake Maye carving up the Colts defense. Tackling problems? Check. Tight ends eating them up? Check. A young quarterback slicing them up? Check. No ability to get off the field in a timely fashion? Check. New England punter Bryce Baringer entered Sunday having punted 57 times on the season (tied for 2nd in the NFL). Baringer's first punt of the day came with 5:43 to go in the game. The only positive from the Colts defensive effort on Sunday was the fact they got some timely red-zone stops early on, which ended up being huge in a one-point game.

3. Patched-Work Offensive Line Plays Well Source: Getty Patched-Work Offensive Line Plays Well: Due to injury and some poor play, the Colts had quite the different starting offensive line on Sunday. It was a 5-man grouping of LT-Bernhard Raimann, LG-Quenton Nelson, C-Danny Pinter, RG-Mark Glowinski, RT-Matt Goncalves. That was a 3rd string center playing his first offensive snaps since 2022, a 32-year-old right guard who wasn't on an NFL team this offseason (signed by the Colts two weeks ago) and a rookie right tackle getting his first snaps on that side of the line. This quintet controlled the line of scrimmage much better than the Colts have in recent weeks. The Colts averaged over 4 yards per carry and Anthony Richardson wasn't sacked in 24 passes attempts, and was hit just twice. Unlike previous weeks, I wouldn't say the offensive struggles at times were because of the line play. And with Sunday's game on the line, Shane Steichen believed in that unit to run it right up the middle for the two-point conversion. This was a much better day from the Colts offensive line in a week where several decisions were needed on the makeup of the group.

4. Evaluating Anthony Richardson’s Day Source: Getty Evaluating Anthony Richardson’s Day: Since we covered the drive above, let’s focus on the entire 60-minute afternoon from Anthony Richardson. It was a poor day for Richardson until that 19-play magic to end it. Richardson finished Sunday by going 12-of-24 for 109 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, adding 9 carries for 48 yards. Again, you can live with a shaky completion percentage from Anthony Richardson. But if that is the case, he must create some big passing plays and stay away from the big mistakes. That was not the case on Sunday. Richardson was picked twice, one a bad decision early in the game leading to 3 Patriots points, and the second a bad throw with the Colts down 7 in the fourth quarter. Does Josh Downs mean that much to the Colts? Because Sunday was a battle for Richardson and the Colts to find any consistent underneath passing game. Now, we have to go back to that final drive, because quarterbacks get graded harder and harder in those situations. And Richardson delivered several big-time throws, overcoming a pair of drops, to keep the Colts pushing down the field where his dual-threat capabilities were on full display. If you are trying to summarize the Richardson day, he can’t live with 50 percent and 2 interceptions, but what a finish on the road in a must-have situation—and that last part is the hardest to teach.

5. Needed December Win Source: Getty Needed December Win: When you are 5-7, all the games feel like must wins. So the Colts needed this one as they head to their bye week. Waiting when they return is just a massive Week 15 contest in Denver (7-5). A win there, and the Colts will have a real shot at making the playoffs. A loss though and it’s going to be very difficult to get into the postseason. While Sunday’s win wasn’t against some great competition, these are the types of teams/inexperienced quarterbacks they will face to close out the season. Not every team is going to miss a 25-yard field goal that would have been the difference. Again, 1-point wins of the Jets and Patriots as the only Colts Ws in the last month and a half is no reason to hang a banner, but these are the sort of opponents they are going to see the rest of the season to try and get into the playoffs. And the Colts could be nearing some post bye-week/late-season returns of Braden Smith, Josh Downs, Ryan Kelly and perhaps JuJu Brents and Jaylon Carlies.