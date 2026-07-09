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Graham Platner drops out of Maine Senate race

Platner suspended his campaign after a sexual assault allegation upended Maine's Senate race.

Published on July 9, 2026

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Platner Maine AFL-CIO Endorsement
Source: Portland Press Herald / Getty

Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner suspended his campaign Wednesday following a sexual assault allegation that triggered widespread backlash within his party and left Maine Democrats scrambling to find a new nominee ahead of the general election.

Platner, a Marine veteran and oyster farmer, denied the allegation, calling it “false,” but said the controversy had made it impossible to continue a viable campaign. In a video posted to X, he argued that party leaders had effectively stripped his campaign of the resources needed to compete, including fundraising support and access to voter data. He maintained that his decision was not driven by the allegation itself but by the political reality surrounding it.

The allegation, first reported by Politico, came from Jenny Racicot, who accused Platner of sexually assaulting her in 2021 while they were dating. Platner responded, “Any accusation of nonconsensual behavior is categorically untrue.”

The accusation prompted several prominent Democrats—including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Ruben Gallego, along with Rep. Ro Khanna—to withdraw their support and urge Platner to step aside. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee also warned they would not invest in the race if he remained the nominee.

The Maine Democratic Party plans to hold a nominating convention to choose a replacement before the state’s July 27 deadline. The winner will challenge Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who is seeking a sixth term.

Platner had won the Democratic primary in June after building support with a populist, anti-establishment message despite earlier controversies involving his past. In his closing remarks, he encouraged supporters to continue fighting for the movement’s values, saying, “We’re going to win some day.”

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