Source: Scott Umsteadt

Bobby Rahal Relives an Unforgettable 1986 Indy 500 Triumph

At 93.1 WIBC’s Tales From The Track Presented by Relay Indiana, Bobby Rahal gave fans a powerful look back at one of the most meaningful moments in Indianapolis 500 history.

Appearing as a special guest during the 40th anniversary of his 1986 Indy 500 victory, Rahal spoke with heartfelt honesty about the race that changed everything.

Rahal recalled a defining conversation with team owner Jim Trueman before the season.

Called into Trueman’s office in Columbus, Rahal was told the beloved owner did not have much time left.

Rahal qualified fourth, then battled through a dramatic and often-debated restart with Kevin Cogan.

RELATED | Top Ten Indy 500 Finishes | Heroes of the Indy 500

While some questioned the restart move over the years, Rahal made it clear his car was strong and carrying momentum out of Turn 4, allowing him to make the pass near the start-finish line.

✕

What followed became Indy lore.

Rahal said the car was “really hooked up,” and his team set the fastest lap of the race on the final lap.

Even now, four decades later, he admitted Victory Lane still stirs deep emotion for what was an unforgettable moment for him, Jim Trueman, and everyone connected to that remarkable team.