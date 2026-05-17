Defining Indy 500 Moments Across the Decades | Heroes Of The 500

The Indianapolis 500 is more than a race.

It is a living record of courage, risk, and reinvention.

Across the decades, its heroes have come in many forms: daring champions, grieving survivors, bold innovators, and loyal fan favorites.

Where Legends Began

In 1913, Jules Goux stormed to victory by a record margin, and his champagne pit-stop legend helped build the race’s early mystique.

A decade later, Tommy Milton’s 1923 win reflected a changing Speedway, where new rules and relentless competition signaled a modern era.

Hardship, Loss, and Survival

The 1933 race carried the weight of the Great Depression, with lower prices, smaller purses, and deep uncertainty.

It also brought terrible loss.

By 1943, World War II had silenced the Speedway altogether, leaving the track idle and worn, a symbol of a nation at war.

Innovation, Controversy, and Heart

Bill Vukovich’s brutal 1953 triumph showed pure toughness.

In 1963, Parnelli Jones won under controversy as Colin Chapman’s Lotus design pushed the sport toward the future.

The sorrow of 1973 reminded everyone of racing’s cost.

In 1983, family legacy took center stage with Al Unser Sr. and Al Unser Jr. sharing the spotlight.

The Spirit That Endures

Nigel Mansell’s 1993 debut, Gil de Ferran’s 2003 win, and Tony Kanaan’s emotional 2013 breakthrough each showed why the Indy 500 still matters.

Through every era, the race has honored one truth: heroes are not only remembered for winning, but for what they endure.

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