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How To Deal With An Iranian Regime That Does Not Want A Deal

There are no moderates in the Iranian regime, they're all part of the same extreme Iranian death cult

Published on May 12, 2026

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  • Iran's regime is an extreme 'death cult' with no moderates, making negotiations challenging.
  • The Saudis urged Trump to take a firm stance against Iran, potentially leading to military action.
  • Destroying Iran's military infrastructure could weaken the regime, but risks remain.
An IRGC Commander Hossein Yekta
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

How To Deal With An Iranian Regime That Does Not Want A Deal

The ongoing saga with Iran has left many wondering what the next move will be. Ed Morrissey joins Tony Katz to break down the latest developments and offer his expert analysis.

The conversation begins with a discussion about the recent proposal from Iran, which was deemed “unacceptable” by President Trump. “I don’t like it. Totally unacceptable,” the President said, as reported by Tony. This sets the tone for a conversation that delves into the complexities of dealing with a regime that seems determined to defy the United States.

Ed Morrissey, shares his insights on the situation, pointing out that the idea of moderates within the Iranian regime is a myth. “There are no moderates in the Iranian regime,” he asserts. “They’re all part of the same extreme Iranian death cult.” This stark assessment highlights the challenges of negotiating with a regime that is driven by ideology rather than pragmatism.

The conversation also touches on the role of the Saudi Arabia in the region, with Ed suggesting that the Saudis may have played a crucial role in convincing Trump to take a firmer stance against Iran. “The Saudis told Trump, ‘Fish or cut bait,'” Ed explains. “Either you’re going to see this war all the way to the end or just get out.” This quote gives a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes dynamics that may be driving the US’s approach to Iran.

Throughout the episode, Tony and Ed discuss the implications of the US’s actions, including the potential for a punitive expedition to take out Iran’s military industrial infrastructure. Ed argues that this approach could be effective in weakening the regime, but also acknowledges the risks involved. “We’re not going to occupy a country, but we can destroy it,” he says.

The conversation also veers into the world of politics, with a discussion about the upcoming midterm elections and the potential for a shift in the balance of power in the House of Representatives. Ed notes that the Cook Political Report suggests that Republicans may be doing better than expected, despite the challenges they face.

As the episode comes to a close, Tony and Ed reflect on the complexities of the situation and the need for a clear strategy. “What are we waiting for?” Tony asks, echoing Ed’s earlier point about the need for decisive action. This question serves as a reminder that the situation with Iran is far from resolved and that a clear plan is needed to move forward.

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