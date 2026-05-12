Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 5/12/26: Trump China, Iran, Beef

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

Trump on his way to China

The Iranian “leader” might be dead and everyone else is looking for the exits

….and Trump says the ceasefire is on life support – https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/live-updates-iran-us-deadlocked-ceasefire-strains/

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….the UAE has secretly hit Iran – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/uae-iran-middle-east/2026/05/11/id/1255920/