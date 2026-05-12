Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 5/12/26: Trump China, Iran, Beef
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Trump on his way to China
The Iranian “leader” might be dead and everyone else is looking for the exits
….and Trump says the ceasefire is on life support – https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/live-updates-iran-us-deadlocked-ceasefire-strains/
….the UAE has secretly hit Iran – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/uae-iran-middle-east/2026/05/11/id/1255920/
Working to bring down the price of beef by bringing more beef into the country – https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/trump-clears-way-for-more-beef-imports-aiming-to-bring-down-record-high-prices-acf83faa?mod=hp_lista_pos2
PA Supreme Court justice leaves Democratic Party because of rabid antisemitism