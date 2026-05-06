The Inside Scoop with Tamika Catchings at Swish and Scoop Event

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The Inside Scoop with Tamika Catchings

INDIANAPOLIS – The energy was as sweet as the ice cream and just as refreshing at today’s Swish and Scoop stop at the Monument Circle.

Fans gathered around the circle not just for a cool treat, but to celebrate the return of basketball season with the Indiana Fever. Think of it as a fast break between spring and summer, with sprinkles on top.

The Fever Swish and Scoop Bus rolled into town like a highlight reel on wheels, serving up free ice cream, exclusive prizes, and plenty of hometown pride. Music played, kids laughed, and fans lined up with the same anticipation you feel when the clock winds down in a close game. It was not just about dessert. It was about the return of the W and the excitement building for a season full of promise.

Fever legend Tamika Catchings, who now serves as an ambassador for Pacers Sports and Entertainment, brought the same leadership and warmth she showed on the court, only this time she was dishing out smiles instead of assists.

“This year, the historical year, the CBA got signed, the season is finally here,” she said, her excitement as clear as a buzzer beater. “It’s a great time to be a WNBA basketball fan.”

After a season riddled with injuries, she believes the Fever are ready to run it back with a full roster and a renewed focus.

Despite last season’s setbacks, the team looks poised to push the pace and make another run toward the finals. According to Catchings, the chemistry is back, the bench is deep, and the mindset is locked in. In basketball terms, they are ready to turn defense into offense and keep the momentum going all season long.

Of course, no scoop session would be complete without talking about actual scoops. Catchings revealed her favorite ice cream flavor is pink bubblegum, a playful choice that matches the lighthearted vibe of the day. It felt like the perfect reminder that even legends enjoy the simple things, especially when they come with a side of community connection.

As fans left with posters in hand and ice cream in cones, the buzz around the upcoming season was impossible to miss. Consider this your official tip off reminder. The Fever open their season on May 9th at 1 PM against the Dallas Wings. If today’s event was any indication, the city is ready to cheer, celebrate, and maybe even dream a little bigger this year.