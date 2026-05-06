Source: Facebook

Deery Wins Primary After Breaking With President Trump on Redistricting Plan

STATEWIDE – State Sen. Spencer Deery won his primary race and continues to represent District 23, which includes West Lafayette and surrounding counties.

Deery became a central figure this election after he defied President Donald Trump by voting against a controversial plan to redraw Indiana’s congressional map mid-decade. The move sparked backlash from Trump-aligned groups and led to a high-profile primary challenge.

Deery said to CNN his decision was about principle, not politics. “I made the decision I thought was right for my constituents,” he said. “This wasn’t about politics, it was about process and doing things the right way.”

His race highlighted a broader divide within the Republican Party. Several Indiana state senators who also opposed the redistricting effort lost their primaries, many by wide margins, showing President Trump’s continued influence.

Despite that trend, Deery stood by his vote and argued that there should be room in the party for independent judgment.