Source: Instagram

Cardinals Fly to the Final Four After Thriller in Noblesville

If you like your sports with a side of drama, heart-stopping momentum swings, and a finish that makes your jaw drop, Ball State men’s volleyball just delivered the full package.

In front of a loud, energetic crowd at Riverview Health Arena in Noblesville, the Ball State Cardinals punched their ticket to the NCAA semifinals with a gripping five-set win over Pepperdine, capped by a 16-14 final-set escape that felt more like a movie ending than a volleyball match.

The stage was set for a heavyweight showdown, and it absolutely lived up to the billing. Pepperdine came in with national respect and a dangerous attack, but Ball State answered with grit, defensive hustle, and a late-game surge that flipped the match on its head.

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The final set turned into pure chaos in the best possible way. With the score tight at 14-12 and the Cardinals staring down match point pressure, senior Patrick Rogers stepped to the service line and delivered a moment fans will not forget anytime soon. His serve sparked a block, then an ace, then one last blast that sent the crowd into a full celebration as the match slipped away from Pepperdine.

Rogers was everywhere all night long. He finished with 15 kills, four aces, and nine digs, stuffing the stat sheet while also providing the late game heroics that sealed the win.

Ball State had to fight for every inch. Pepperdine pushed hard in the fourth set to force a fifth, and the two teams traded punches deep into the final frame. But when it mattered most, the Cardinals found another gear, leaning on defense, timely serving, and a refusal to blink under pressure.

The victory sends Ball State into the NCAA semifinal round, continuing a postseason run that has quickly turned into one of the most exciting stories in college volleyball this year. For a program that has not always been in the national spotlight, this moment feels like something bigger, part breakthrough, part statement.

And now, the Cardinals are just two wins away from a national title shot.