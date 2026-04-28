Source: Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark Releasing Children’s Book Based on Her Life

INDIANAPOLIS — From draining deep three pointers to turning pages, Caitlin Clark is adding a new chapter to her already remarkable story and this time, it is written for kids.

The Indiana Fever superstar is set to release her first children’s book, EXTRAordinary! A Little EXTRA to Reach BIG Dreams, later this year, a project that transforms her rise from a basketball loving kid in Des Moines into an inspiring story aimed at young readers. The book is scheduled to hit shelves on November 3 and is being published by Random House Books for Young Readers.

A story that starts at home

Long before sold out arenas and national headlines, Clark’s journey began with a simple message hanging in her childhood bedroom: the difference between ordinary and extraordinary is “a little extra.” That phrase now serves as the heartbeat of her book, shaping a story that blends personal memories with life lessons for children.

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Written in rhyming verse and illustrated with colorful artwork, the 32-page picture book is designed for younger readers, especially ages four to eight. But its message reaches far beyond that age group, focusing on effort, teamwork, and the people who help along the way.



Clark said the idea grew from her own experiences, not just the wins and records, but the support system behind them. She emphasized that while basketball opened doors, the relationships she built mattered most, a theme woven throughout the book.

From record breaker to role model

Clark’s transition from athlete to author feels like a natural extension of her influence. Known for redefining scoring and drawing massive attention to women’s basketball, she has become one of the most recognizable figures in the sport. Her impact, often called the “Caitlin Clark effect,” has helped boost attendance, television ratings, and youth interest in the game.

Now, she is using that platform in a different way, speaking directly to children who may see themselves in her story. The book traces her path from a determined young athlete to a professional star, but it keeps the focus on persistence, confidence, and community rather than just trophies.

A growing trend in sports storytelling

Clark joins a growing list of athletes who are turning their personal journeys into children’s literature, aiming to connect with fans at an earlier age. For many young readers, stories like these offer more than entertainment. They provide a roadmap for dreaming big while staying grounded.

Leaders in publishing say books like Clark’s resonate because they combine real life success with relatable challenges. By presenting her story in a playful, accessible format, Clark hopes to show kids that greatness is not just about talent, but about effort and the people who stand beside you.

More than basketball

Even as she continues her career with the Indiana Fever, Clark’s move into writing highlights a broader goal: making a lasting impact beyond the court. Through this book, she is not just telling her story, she is inviting the next generation to start writing their own.

And if her message sticks, the next wave of dreamers might remember one simple idea every time they pick up a ball, a book, or a goal that feels just out of reach: sometimes, it only takes a little extra.