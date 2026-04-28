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Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 4/28/26: Trump, Iran Nukes, UAE

Tony Katz: Trump, Iran Nukes, UAE

Published on April 28, 2026

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The latest assassination attempt. The left will continue to raise the temperature against the President

Every now and then the MSM will get it right

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Let’s stop E-Learning. Just give the kids the day off!

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