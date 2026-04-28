Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 4/28/26: Trump, Iran Nukes, UAE
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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The latest assassination attempt. The left will continue to raise the temperature against the President
Every now and then the MSM will get it right
Marco Rubio on holding firm on Iran
AUE leaving OPEC
What’s that TV Theme Song? Perry Mason
Let’s stop E-Learning. Just give the kids the day off!
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