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High‑Speed Chase on I‑69 Ends with Arrest Near Bloomington

A passenger in the car was released to family.

Published on April 27, 2026

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Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

BLOOMINGTON, Ind — An Indianapolis man is in jail after a high-speed drive on Interstate 69 near Bloomington Saturday evening.

Indiana State Police say a trooper saw two vehicles traveling about 90 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone and weaving through traffic near the Third Street interchange. When the trooper turned on emergency lights, one driver pulled over. The other vehicle kept going.

Police say the driver, Terrance Carter of Indianapolis, continued in a 2015 Mercedes and accelerated past 130 mph while heading south on I-69. He later slowed near mile marker 113, turned on his hazard lights, and stopped.

Troopers say an AR-15-style rifle with a shorter-than-allowed barrel was found inside the car along with a bill of sale. Authorities say the driver did not have the proper license for the firearm.

Carter was taken to the Monroe County Jail on preliminary charges of reckless driving and resisting law enforcement. A passenger in the car was released to family.

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