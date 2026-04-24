Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 4/24/26: Hegseth, REV Indy, Shining
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Catch the show in its entirety here:
Pete Hegseth Operation Epic Fury update
Visit Indy’s Chris Gahl talks REV Indy
Hegseth: Shoot to kill orders on Iranian speed boats
Expect the IRGC to put children on those boats
What’s that TV Theme Song? Film Friday – The Shining
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