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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 4/24/26: Hegseth, REV Indy, Shining

Tony Katz: Hegseth, REV Indy, The Shining

Published on April 24, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

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Pete Hegseth Operation Epic Fury update

Visit Indy’s Chris Gahl talks REV Indy

REV INDY
Source: REV INDY / REV INDY

Hegseth: Shoot to kill orders on Iranian speed boats

Expect the IRGC to put children on those boats

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Film Friday – The Shining

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