Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 4/22/26: VA Redistrict, Ceasefire
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-Fla.) resigns from Congress
Trump extends the ceasefire. Of course he did – https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/live-updates-negotiations-with-iran-as-fragile-as-expiring-ceasefire/
….I hope Trump is playing with the regime and destroys the IRGC. Until then, I’m done with daily reporting on this.
….and as I said from Day One, you have to destroy the IRGC – https://x.com/Nervana_1/status/2046673134741274942
Tucker regrets supporting Trump
SPLC get indicted
Zionsville restaurant owner living the American dream
Virginia redistricting: Lawsuits to come