Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 4/22/26: VA Redistrict, Ceasefire

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Trump extends the ceasefire. Of course he did – https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/live-updates-negotiations-with-iran-as-fragile-as-expiring-ceasefire/

….I hope Trump is playing with the regime and destroys the IRGC. Until then, I’m done with daily reporting on this.

….and as I said from Day One, you have to destroy the IRGC – https://x.com/Nervana_1/status/2046673134741274942

Tucker regrets supporting Trump

SPLC get indicted