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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 4/22/26: VA Redistrict, Ceasefire

Tony Katz: Virginia Redistricting, Trump Ceasefire, Zionsville restaurant owner living the American dream

Published on April 22, 2026

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Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-Fla.) resigns from Congress

Trump extends the ceasefire. Of course he did – https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/live-updates-negotiations-with-iran-as-fragile-as-expiring-ceasefire/

….I hope Trump is playing with the regime and destroys the IRGC. Until then, I’m done with daily reporting on this.

….and as I said from Day One, you have to destroy the IRGC – https://x.com/Nervana_1/status/2046673134741274942

Tucker regrets supporting Trump

SPLC get indicted

Zionsville restaurant owner living the American dream

Virginia redistricting: Lawsuits to come

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