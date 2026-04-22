Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 4/22/26:
Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 4/22/26: DHS, Bears, Hormuz
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Bring on reconciliation, but shame on Republicans for not hitting Democrats with this daily – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/apr/21/senate-republicans-begin-debate-budget-plan-70-billion-boost/
Illinois making it difficult for the Bears to stay there
Iran attacks multiple ships in the Strait of Hormuz
What’s that TV Theme Song? Highway to Heaven
Rep Seth Moulton giving aid and comfort to the enemy
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