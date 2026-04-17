Richmond Man Arrested for Sexual Battery of Woman

RICHMOND, Ind. — A 32-year-old man arrested in Richmond has been charged with inappropriately touching a woman.

Joseph McCalister was found and taken into custody on Thursday. The Richmond Police Department said the arrest came after an investigation into an incident on March 19, where McCalister reportedly touched a woman inappropriately.

McCalister is facing a preliminary charge of sexual battery, a Level 6 felony. His next court appearance is unknown.

According to online court records, McCalister spent 300 days in jail in 2025 for sexual battery charges.

Joseph McCalister (Source: Richmond Police Department)