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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 4/15/26: Swalwell, Iran, Schools

Tony Katz: Swalwell, Iran, Indianapolis Public Schools, Job Search

Published on April 15, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

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Swalwell no being investigated by LA Sheriff

Rep Gallego (D-AZ) panicking

Swalwell and Gonzalez are out, but Cory Mills is not gonna go easy into that good night – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/cory-mills-pushes-back-ethics-investigation/

Does Vance think mistrust of Iran can be sorted out at all? – https://www.newsmax.com/politics/vance-iran-u-s/2026/04/14/id/1252937/

MSM saying Iran is worse now

Why did the Pope meet with David Axelrod? – https://pjmedia.com/tim-o-brien/2026/04/09/obamas-strategist-david-axelrod-met-with-the-pope-what-did-talk-about-n4951633

If MAGA is upset with Riley Gaines, then MAGA is crazy – https://www.foxnews.com/media/riley-gaines-addresses-spat-maga-over-ai-jesus-post-says-humility-would-serve-trump

Indianapolis public schools proposes to improve the schools by increasing property taxes

Is finding a job really impossible? – https://nypost.com/2026/04/14/lifestyle/lack-of-motivation-rejection-stalls-job-searches-for-millions-of-unemployed-americans-survey/

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