5 Women Arrested in Noblesville on Prostitution Charges

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NOBELSVILLE, Ind. — Five women were arrested in Noblesville after an investigation into prostitution at three foot spas.

The Noblesville Police Department said they received complaints of illegal activity at Comfy Foot Spa, Longevity Foot Spa, and Lucky Foot Spa between March 18 and April 6.

A weeks-long investigation returned arrests and prostitution charges for the following five women who were employed at the spas:

Jianhua Bian, 43, and Xiangmei Wen, 48, both of Noblesville, were arrested at Comfy Foot Spa

Lijuan Kong, 55, of Noblesville, and Yuexxia Zhou, 44, of New York, NY, were arrested at Longevity Foot Spa

Xuelian Lin, 56, of Brooklyn, NY, was arrested at Lucky Foot Spa

All five women were booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jenson made a statement about the recent complaints in a social media post on Wednesday.

“We are arresting bad people and making sure they know this isn’t going to be tolerated in America’s hometown,” Jensen said.

In March 2022, Noblesville police obtained a search warrant for the three spas, along with Classic Spa, over “alleged criminal activity.” Officers did not say what crimes may have happened, if any, at that time.