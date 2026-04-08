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Inmate Dies at Miami Correctional Facility

The death of a 50-year-old inmate at Miami Correctional marks at least the third death to happen at the facility since November.

Published on April 8, 2026

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MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating the death of an inmate at the Miami Correctional Facility.

Troopers said 50-year-old Shawn Booker died at the facility on Saturday. The cause of Booker’s death is unknown.

The Miami County Coroner’s Office is expected to conduct an autopsy soon to determine the exact cause and manner of Booker’s death.

ISP was also called in to investigate the deaths of two inmates at Miami Correctional in November. Nine inmates were charged in connection with those deaths.

Miami Correctional Facility
Miami Correctional Facility (Source: WISH-TV)

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