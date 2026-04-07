Source: Iuliia Zavalishina / Getty

Johnson Family Legacy Relaunches Rings 32

INDIANAPOLIS— An afternoon of intention, impact, and community support is set to take place April 10 at DeBrand Fine Chocolates on Keystone, where local leaders, supporters, and advocates will gather to celebrate the relaunch of Ring 32, a nonprofit rooted in the legacy of boxing and youth development.

Originally sanctioned in 1965, Ring 32 served as a cornerstone in the boxing community for more than two decades. Built on the dedication of veteran boxers, industry professionals, and their families, the organization created opportunities for athletes to train, grow, and find structure through sport. However, as recreation centers across the country gradually closed, access to boxing programs declined, leaving many young people without the guidance and discipline those programs once provided.

Now, Ring 32 is entering a new chapter.

Revitalized under the leadership of Marsha Talley, the organization has expanded its reach across Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, and Virginia. Its renewed mission focuses on youth mental health, using boxing as a vehicle to teach discipline, resilience, and healthy coping mechanisms. By equipping coaches with the tools to mentor beyond the ring, Ring 32 aims to empower the next generation both physically and emotionally.

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The April 10 fundraiser is designed not only to generate support but also to bring the community into alignment with the organization’s evolving vision.

“This initiative goes beyond giving back,” organizers shared. “It’s about building something meaningful that meets the needs of today’s youth while honoring the legacy of those who came before.”

That legacy is deeply personal for Star Johnson, the event leader, whose family ties to boxing are legendary. She is the niece of Marvin Johnson and Hank Johnson. Marvin Johnson is a three-time light heavyweight champion, having held the World Boxing Council (WBC) light heavyweight title from 1978 to 1979 and the World Boxing Association (WBA) light heavyweight title twice between 1979 and 1987. As an amateur, Marvin fought in the 1972 Munich Olympics, winning a bronze medal at middleweight, and was inducted into the World Boxing Hall of Fame in 2008. Hank Johnson entered professional boxing in 1890, with records showing a victorious debut against Joe Soto in California, where he built a string of wins as an emerging heavyweight prospect.

Reflecting on her inspiration, Star said, “What inspired me to get in behind some of the youth boxing programs that needed a push in a new direction is that to address mental health issues in our youth at risk, promoting change to stop the violence in the communities and to create a new formula of new discipline and new mindset for our youth.”

Through Star’s leadership, the April 10 experience is designed to foster connection, clarity, and transformation among attendees. As part of this evolution, the initiative has transitioned into Excellence Live Production, a platform focused on producing elevated, purpose-driven experiences that inspire growth, awareness, and impact.

Organizers say the gathering will serve as both a fundraiser and a meaningful opportunity for reflection and connection, bringing together individuals who are passionate about supporting youth, strengthening communities, and advancing a mission rooted in empowerment.

When asked what success looks like for her and the organization after this event, Star said, “Success looks like being able to generate new audiences, to bring knowledge to our youth, and to be able to inspire some of the loyalists that do follow professional boxing because we’re due to launch a series of boxing shows.”

Attendees can also look forward to future storytelling initiatives, including the upcoming Johnson Family Legacy Documentary, which is expected to further highlight the inspiration and impact behind the movement.

For Ring 32, the relaunch represents more than a return it signals a renewed commitment to shaping lives, inside and outside the ring.

Marvin Johnson

Source: Evening Standard / Getty