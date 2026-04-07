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Monroe Fire Joins National Push to Recruit Young Volunteers

Published on April 7, 2026

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International Association of Fire Chiefs
Source: Pence Media Group / Pence Media Group

BLOOMINGTON, IN — A silent crisis is simmering in fire departments across Indiana and the United States. With nearly 80% of Indiana’s first responders serving on a volunteer basis, a sharp decline in recruitment—coupled with call volumes that have tripled in recent years—has put public safety at a crossroads.

To combat this, the Monroe Fire Protection District is stepping into the national spotlight. On Tuesday, April 7, the district officially launched its role as an ambassador for “A Hustle Worth Having,” a high-energy national recruitment campaign aimed at securing the next generation of lifesavers.

Nationwide, more than 60% of fire and EMS departments rely on volunteers; in states like Indiana, that number frequently climbs above 80%. As veteran firefighters retire and fewer young people step up, departments are struggling to meet minimum staffing requirements.

Experts warn that if the trend isn’t reversed, the result will be a national crisis characterized by significantly slower response times when every second counts.

“Many people in our communities do not realize that when they call for help, a volunteer is the person answering that call,” said Jason Caughey, IAFC Board Member and Fire Chief. “This unified campaign comes at a critical moment for the fire service.”

Targeting Gen Z: More Than Just a Job
The new campaign, funded by a FEMA SAFER Grant, pivots away from traditional “service and sacrifice” messaging. Instead, it leans into the modern “side hustle” culture that resonates with Gen Z and Young Millennials.

The strategy is backed by data showing that over 60% of Gen Z workers already maintain a side hustle. “A Hustle Worth Having” frames firefighting as an “edgy, fresh” opportunity that offers something a typical gig-economy job cannot: a profound sense of fulfillment and community connection.

“Our volunteers come from a variety of backgrounds,” said Cranberry Township Fire Chief Scott Garing. “They are committed to spreading the message that this is a job that pays in fulfillment to serve others.”

Bloomington’s Success as a Model
The Monroe Fire Protection District was chosen as a national ambassador due to its recent track record of success. As a pilot department for the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC), Monroe Fire has already seen significant gains in recruitment through targeted, grant-funded efforts.

The new campaign utilizes:
Digital Storytelling: Authentic videos featuring real volunteer firefighters.
Interactive Web Tools: A dedicated site at AHustleWorthHaving.com where prospective recruits can explore the role.
Customized Toolkits: Resources for local departments to tailor the national message to their specific community needs.

Why it Matters
For the residents of Bloomington and Monroe County, a robust volunteer force is the backbone of local emergency infrastructure. By repositioning the role of a firefighter as a high-impact, energizing “side hustle,” officials hope to attract young people who want to be part of something bigger than themselves.

As National Volunteer Month kicks off, the message from fire leadership is clear: the fire service isn’t just looking for workers—it’s looking for people ready to show up when it matters most.

How to Join: Individuals interested in learning more about volunteering or seeing the new campaign PSAs can visit https://AHustleWorthHaving.com.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF FIRE CHIEFS (IAFC)
The IAFC represents the leadership of firefighters and emergency responders worldwide. IAFC members are the world’s leading experts in firefighting, emergency medical services, terrorism response, hazardous materials spills, natural disasters, search and rescue, and public safety legislation. Since 1873, the IAFC has provided a forum for its members to exchange ideas, develop professionally and uncover the latest products and services available to first responders.

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