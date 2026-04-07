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NWS: Warmup Returns to Indiana This Week with Rain Chances

Up north, high water is already a problem in parts of Kosciusko County after heavy rain.

Published on April 7, 2026

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Source: @NWS / @NWS

STATEWIDE — Cooler air moves out of Indiana, and warmer weather builds back in later this week.

“It’ll stay cool through tomorrow morning, then temperatures start climbing again,” said Joe Nield with the National Weather Service. “We should be back in the 70s by Thursday.”

That warmup comes with some rain chances.

“We’ll have occasional chances for showers and storms, but right now we’re not seeing a strong signal for severe weather over the next seven days,” Nield said.

Even so, this is the time of year when stronger storms start to show up more often across the state.

“This is the time of year when severe weather becomes more common in Indiana, typically from now through late May or early June,” he said. “That said, the ingredients for severe weather can come together any time of year. We’ve seen significant events in March in recent years.”

Up north, high water is already a problem in parts of Kosciusko County after heavy rain.

“Parts of Kosciusko County have seen more than five inches of rain in less than a week, and that’s leading to high water issues,” Nield said. “Smaller streams and creeks respond first after heavy rain, and then that water moves into the larger rivers, which can take days to rise.”

He says drivers need to stay out of flooded roads.

“A lot of flood deaths involve vehicles,” Nield said. “People think the water isn’t that deep and try to drive through it. It doesn’t take much water to move a vehicle, so we want people to be mindful and avoid driving through flooded roadways.

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