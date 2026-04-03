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Storm Chances Continue in Indiana Through Saturday

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 60s by Saturday evening.

Published on April 3, 2026

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Source: @NWS / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — Joe Nield of the National Weather Service says Indiana could see periods of strong to severe weather through Saturday before cooler air arrives for Easter.

“We could see an isolated strong to severe storm, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours when we’re most unstable,” Nield said. “The primary threats would be damaging winds and possibly some large hail.”

Nield said a marginal risk for severe weather remains in place Saturday, mainly across the southeastern half of the state. In the Indianapolis metropolitan area, the timing for storms will be late morning into the midafternoon.

“That’s about the time things should be winding down here in the metro as the front moves through,” he said. “We’ll see temperatures starting to fall and winds shift around to the west.”

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 60s by Saturday evening, with overnight lows falling to around 40 degrees.

Nield added that while the severe threat Friday is relatively low in central Indiana, a warm front to the north could provide enough low-level spin for an isolated tornado.

Looking ahead to Easter Sunday, cooler conditions are expected, with highs in the low to mid-50s and overnight lows dipping into the mid- to upper 30s. Temperatures could fall into the upper 40s by Tuesday

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