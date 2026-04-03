Local Gives Back: Free Community Dinner & Egg Hunt Monday

Source: N/A / Chuck Winslow

INDIANAPOLIS – On Monday, the East 38th Street Library will transform from a quiet hub of research into a community dining hall.

Chuck Winslow, a local retirement planner and veteran, is partnering with the library to provide a free hot meal and an Easter egg hunt for the surrounding neighborhood. The event, which runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 6, focuses strictly on community and relationship building.

For Winslow, this isn’t just about corporate social responsibility—it’s personal. Having grown up with very little, he sees these events as a way to honor his roots while celebrating his current success.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“From a kid who came from nothing, giving back to people who don’t have as much is a huge full circle for me,” Winslow said. “When you do well in life, you need to give back.” Winslow was inspired to launch this initiative after volunteering at the library’s Christmas event last year, where the demand for support was immediately evident.

“We were able to serve 63 people in 33 minutes before we ran out of food,” Winslow recalled. “It just sparked something in me… I’ve decided to do this every Easter and Christmas with this library from now on just to give back to the community.”

More Than Just a Meal

The menu for Monday is hearty, featuring ham, turkey, baked beans, pasta, rolls, and cookies. Attendees are welcome to grab a prepackaged meal to-go or stay to eat and socialize. Following the dinner, children ages 12 and under are invited to participate in an indoor egg hunt within the library stacks from 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Winslow also hopes the event reminds neighbors that the library is a vital resource for more than just literature.

“The library is way more than just books. I think a lot of people forget that,” he noted. “Part of this is getting people to go back into the library and realize that they do a lot of good.”

As a veteran, Winslow is acutely aware of how a single positive interaction can change the trajectory of someone’s day—or even their life. He views these community gatherings as a necessary “reset” from the negativity often found in the daily news cycle. “There’s so much negative; go do something positive today,” Winslow urged. “Be the one positive that somebody gets today because the rest may be a negative vibe, but you could be that one positive that changes everything about them.”

How to Attend or Help

The event is free and open to all members of the community. For those interested in volunteering or partnering for future events—including a “Senior Prom” scheduled for May—Winslow is encouraging people to reach out directly.

When: Monday, April 6 | Meal: 5:30–7:00 PM | Egg Hunt: 7:00–7:30 PM

Where: East 38th Street Library, Indianapolis

To Volunteer: Visit http://chuckwinslow.com or text HELP to 463-204-8050.

“I hope we run out of food again,” Winslow laughed. “That just means next time we’ll have to provide even more.”