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Charges Announced Against Indianapolis Couple for Child’s Death

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears has announced charges on Wednesday against Angel Lovely and her boyfriend in connection with the death of a child under their care.

Published on April 1, 2026

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Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS – Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears has announced charges on Wednesday against Angel Lovely and her boyfriend in connection with the death of a child under their care. The charges stem from events occurring on March 23, 2026, when law enforcement determined that the child, identified as Malichi Lovely, was placed in a dangerous situation that ultimately led to their death.

Nicholas Bergdoll has been charged with Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Seriously Bodily Injury.

Angel Lovely has been charged with Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death.

Malachi who was Angel’s four year old son had multiple health conditions and was taken to Riley Hospital for Children where he later passed away. After police looked into this, they believe Lovely and Bergdoll contributed to the conditions that caused Malachi’s death.

Lovely and Bergdoll did not seek medical care for Malachi.

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