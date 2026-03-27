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BOOZE NEWS: Natty Light Comes Out w/ Lawn Fertilizer

Published on March 26, 2026

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“Beer me.” – Your Lawn

It’s officially spring, time to crack open a cold one and get ready for some yard work. Thanks to Natural Light, you can now give your yard a ‘cold one’ as well.

Natural Light has launched “Lawn Brew,” a boozy fertilizer for your lawn. The fertilizer is made from spent beer grains designed to help lawns grow greener and thicker.

Lawn Brew comes packed with “nutrients and fiber” to help balance the soil for healthier greener grass. According to research, spent grain ingredients can boost soil health by increasing the nitrogen and phosphorus. MMM…delicious!

 Krystyn Stowe, the head of marketing at Busch Family & Natural Family, Anheuser-Busch said it just makes sense combing beer and lawn care.

“When spring rolls around, you’ll find Natural Light fans doing two things: enjoying a cold beer and working on their lawn.

We couldn’t resist the idea of bringing those worlds together, so we transformed larger leftovers into Lawn Brew. Their favorite beer brand is now both in a can and on the fertilizer, helping make their yard the greenest in town.”

You can buy a bag for $14.99, but you do have to 21 or older (it is Anheuser-Busch after all.)

So, grab a six pack for you and a 64oz bag for your lawn and hop to it!

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