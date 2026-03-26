Thieves Take $15K in Equipment from Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse

Source: Butler University Police Department

INDIANAPOLIS — The Butler University Police Department said five people entered Hinkle Fieldhouse last weekend and walked out with thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

The thieves were caught on camera going into the arena at 1:16 a.m. on Saturday, March 21. Police said the group left with a Pelican case containing communication equipment valued between $12,000 and $15,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered.

Hinkle Fieldhouse is set to host the NIT Semifinals next week.

Source: Butler University Police Department