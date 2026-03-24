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Breaking Down the DHS Funding Standoff

Published on March 23, 2026

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As the partial government shutdown enters its fifth week, Americans are increasingly feeling the impact—from TSA staffing shortages to long airport lines and even missed flights over the weekend.

Democrats are continuing to refuse funding to the Department of Homeland Security due to their demands to reform Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s processes. However, ICE still has funding set aside in President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill Act. DHS operations that are not getting funding include FEMA, the US Coast Guard, and TSA.

While it has been proposed by some Republicans to cave and offer funding to the DHS bill, and just exclude ICE for a temporary fix. Trump and part of the GOP say this approach would ensure that ICE is never funded again in the future, as it would be tied to a separate bill.

So where does this leave us? To help break down what’s behind the gridlock, we’re joined by Bradley Jaye, Political Editor at Breitbart. He explains why lawmakers remain at odds over DHS funding, what’s keeping both parties from reaching a deal, and whether there’s any end in sight to the stalemate.

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