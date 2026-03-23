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Indy’s Record Heat Fades, Storm Chances Ahead

Indianapolis reached 88 degrees Sunday, breaking the previous daily record of 82 set in 1907.

Published on March 23, 2026

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Source: @NWS / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — Unseasonably warm temperatures across central Indiana set records over the weekend, followed by a return to more typical March conditions and a renewed focus on potential severe weather later this week.

Indianapolis reached 88 degrees Sunday, breaking the previous daily record of 82 set in 1907. The temperature also established a new monthly record for March, according to the National Weather Service Indianapolis.

“It certainly didn’t feel like March,” said Alex McGinnis, a forecaster with the weather service office in Indianapolis. “That was the highest temperature ever recorded for the month in Indianapolis.”

More seasonable conditions are expected to begin the workweek as high pressure moves into the region. Dry weather is forecast through at least midweek, with temperatures cooling into the 50s before gradually rebounding.

“We’re looking at a high around 56 on Tuesday, with temperatures climbing back into the upper 60s by Wednesday,” McGinnis said.

Despite the cooldown, the recent warmth was unusual for the time of year. Historical records show Indianapolis has exceeded 85 degrees before April 23 only once prior to this year, making Sunday’s high a rare early-season occurrence.

Forecasters are also monitoring the potential for severe weather later in the week, particularly on Thursday. McGinnis said the primary concerns include large hail and the potential for damage.

“As the diameter of hailstones increases, so does the threat of damage,” he said. “Hail of an inch in diameter or larger can damage windshields, siding and pose a risk to anyone caught outside.”

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