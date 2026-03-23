Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 3/23/26: President Grace, Trump Iran
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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March Madness with JMV
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Anti-ICE protestors at Monument Circle
Sean Duffy: “I think we have to offer the president grace”
Today on the Marketplace: Fish Pizza
Trump announces ‘very good’ talks with Iran
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