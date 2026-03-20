7 Best Places to Watch the Final Four in Indianapolis

Downtown & Broad Ripple Edition

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INDIANAPOLIS- March Madness is back and Indianapolis is the place to be. Whether you’re downtown soaking in the block party energy or hanging out in Broad Ripple’s funky village scene, the city is packed with spots to catch every buzzer‑beater, alley‑oop, and “did that really just happen?” moment. Bonus points if you come hungry because these bars bring more than just screens, they bring eats worthy of a championship.

Downtown Picks: Courtside Without the Tickets

1. Tom’s Watch Bar

Imagine every seat is courtside. With 100+ TVs and stadium-style viewing, this place turns a simple tip-off into game day glory. Fuel your fast breaks with buffalo chicken mac and cheese, the kind of cheesy, spicy hit that’s basically a slam dunk for your taste buds.

Best For: Big crowds, loud energy, and hardcore basketball fans.

2. The Knotted Spoon

This Mass Ave hotspot is a gourmet bracket bonanza 30+ TVs and elevated bar bites. Their Cajun shrimp po’ boy sliders are the MVP of finger foods, letting you cheer on your team without missing a single play.

Best For: Food lovers who want gourmet bites with every basket.

3. Tie Breakers

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If your bracket choices are bold, your snacks should be too. Alligator bites with dipping sauces bring quirky flavor to a mini-jumbotron setup that’s as lively as a buzzer-beater.

Best For: Fans who want flair with every extra point.

Broad Ripple Village Favorites: Home-Court Comfort

4. Kilroy’s Bar N’ Grill

Think of this classic Broad Ripple bar as the team captain of comfort food. Triple-stacked BBQ nachos are perfect for sharing after a clutch three or consoling after a missed call.

Best For: Comfort food, crowd energy, and casual game watching.

5. Broad Ripple Tavern

A chill neighborhood bar with plenty of screens, fried pickles with spicy aioli are the crunchy, tangy halftime heroes that make every timeout worth it.

Best For: Laid-back fans and first-time visitors to Broad Ripple.

6. Average Joe’s

Local favorite and social hub, their deep-fried mac balls are like small slam dunks for your taste buds—golden, bite-sized, and absolutely indulgent.

Best For: Fans who want fun, indulgent food and a lively crowd.

7. The Fowling Warehouse Indianapolis

Why just watch the game when you can play it too? Toss a football-bowling hybrid while fueling up on pretzel bites smothered in beer cheese, the carb boost you need for extra competitive throws.

Best For: Active fans who want a side of entertainment with their Final Four viewing.

Downtown Indy transforms into a giant sideline party along Georgia Street. Big screens, live music, and community energy make it perfect for pre-game hype or post-game celebrations. If basketball is your sport, this is where the city turns into one giant highlight reel.