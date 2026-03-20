10 Indiana Towns You’ve Never Heard Of (But Should Visit)
10 Indiana Towns You’ve Never Heard Of (But Should Visit)
STATEWIDE–Indiana’s hidden towns don’t try too hard and that’s exactly why they’re worth the trip. Whether it’s a place with one main street or one unforgettable view, these spots bring history, charm, and just enough quirk to make you stay longer than planned.
1. Story
Founded: 1851
This tiny town feels like it exists outside of time. With essentially one main property, the legendary Story Inn, it’s equal parts cozy getaway and ghost-story setting.
What to do: Stay overnight, unplug, and explore the surrounding woods.
Hidden gem: The entire town is preserved as a historic site.
Best season to visit: Fall is when the surrounding hills explode with color and the whole place feels even more like a storybook.
Famous connection: Not known for celebrities, but it is known for ghost stories (which may be better).
2. Metamora
Founded: 1838
Metamora leans all the way into its canal-era roots, and it works. It’s charming without trying too hard, and yes, there are still canal boats.
What to do: Ride the horse-drawn canal boat, browse handmade crafts.
Hidden gem: A functioning grist mill straight out of the 1800s.
Best season to visit: Late Spring through fall, when everything is open and lively.
Famous connection: No major celebrities, but it’s a favorite for filmmakers and photographers chasing that “historic Midwest” vibe.
3. Nashville
Founded: 1836
Indiana’s artsiest small town, tucked into the hills of Brown County. It’s full of galleries, studios, and people who casually make beautiful things.
What to do: Gallery hop, hike in nearby parks, shop local art.
Hidden gem: Brown County State Park just outside town.
Best season to visit: Fall arguably one of the best leaf-peeping spots in the Midwest.
Famous connection: Home to artists inspired by the Brown County Art Colony, including T. C. Steele.
4. Aurora
Founded: 1819
A river town with postcard views and historic charm, Aurora sits right along the Ohio River and feels quietly elegant.
What to do: Walk the riverfront, tour historic homes.
Hidden gem: Hillforest Mansion, overlooking the river.
Best season to visit: Summer and early fall for river views and festivals.
Famous connection: Birthplace of William H. H. Miller, who served under President Benjamin Harrison.
5. Wabash
Founded: 1834
Wabash doesn’t just have charm it has bragging rights as the first electrically lighted city in the world.
What to do: Catch a show at the Honeywell Center.
Hidden gem: Eagles Theatre, restored and full of vintage atmosphere.
Best season to visit: Year-round, but especially winter for indoor shows and cozy vibes.
Famous connection: Home to Hugh O’Brian, known for classic TV westerns.
6. Madison
Founded: 1809
Madison might be Indiana’s most underrated beautiful town. Historic buildings line the streets, and the Ohio River adds just the right backdrop.
What to do: Walk Main Street, visit Clifty Falls State Park.
Hidden gem: The Lanier Mansion.
Best season to visit: Spring and fall for festivals and scenery.
Famous connection: Birthplace of Irene Dunne, an Oscar-nominated Hollywood star.
7. Shipshewana
Founded: 1889
Shipshewana offers a slower pace and a lot of really good baked goods. It’s at the heart of Amish country and feels refreshingly simple.
What to do: Visit the flea market, try homemade food.
Hidden gem: The massive seasonal flea market.
Best season to visit: Summer, when the market is in full swing.
Famous connection: Not celebrity-focused, but known nationally for Amish craftsmanship and culture.
8. Corydon
Founded: 1808
Indiana’s first state capital still feels historic in all the right ways. It’s small, but packed with stories.
What to do: Tour historic sites, explore caves.
Hidden gem: Indiana Caverns with underground boat rides.
Best season to visit: Spring through fall for outdoor exploration.
Famous connection: Associated with early state leaders like Jonathan Jennings.
9. Angola
Founded: 1838
If your ideal trip involves water, sunshine, and doing absolutely nothing stressful, Angola delivers.
What to do: Visit Pokagon State Park, relax by the lakes.
Hidden gem: Lake James.
Best season to visit: Summer for lake life, winter for toboggan runs.
Famous connection: Home to Angie Everhart.
10. French Lick
Founded: 1857
Yes, the name is unforgettable but so is the place. French Lick blends luxury resorts with small-town charm.
What to do: Stay at historic hotels, ride the scenic railway.
Hidden gem: West Baden Springs Hotel’s massive dome.
Best season to visit: Year-round, but especially winter for a cozy resort escape.
Famous connection: Hometown of basketball legend Larry Bird.
Final Thought
The best trips aren’t always the ones you plan they’re the ones you stumble into. These Indiana towns may not be famous (yet), but they each have something worth discovering whether it’s a view, a story, or just a really good slice of pie.