Source: N/A 10 Indiana Towns You’ve Never Heard Of (But Should Visit) STATEWIDE–Indiana’s hidden towns don’t try too hard and that’s exactly why they’re worth the trip. Whether it’s a place with one main street or one unforgettable view, these spots bring history, charm, and just enough quirk to make you stay longer than planned. 1. Story Source: Getty Founded: 1851

This tiny town feels like it exists outside of time. With essentially one main property, the legendary Story Inn, it’s equal parts cozy getaway and ghost-story setting.

What to do: Stay overnight, unplug, and explore the surrounding woods.

Hidden gem: The entire town is preserved as a historic site.

Best season to visit: Fall is when the surrounding hills explode with color and the whole place feels even more like a storybook.

Famous connection: Not known for celebrities, but it is known for ghost stories (which may be better).

2. Metamora Source: Getty Founded: 1838

Metamora leans all the way into its canal-era roots, and it works. It’s charming without trying too hard, and yes, there are still canal boats.

What to do: Ride the horse-drawn canal boat, browse handmade crafts.

Hidden gem: A functioning grist mill straight out of the 1800s.

Best season to visit: Late Spring through fall, when everything is open and lively.

Famous connection: No major celebrities, but it’s a favorite for filmmakers and photographers chasing that “historic Midwest” vibe.



3. Nashville Source: WISH-TV / other Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Founded: 1836

Indiana’s artsiest small town, tucked into the hills of Brown County. It’s full of galleries, studios, and people who casually make beautiful things.

What to do: Gallery hop, hike in nearby parks, shop local art.

Hidden gem: Brown County State Park just outside town.

Best season to visit: Fall arguably one of the best leaf-peeping spots in the Midwest.

Famous connection: Home to artists inspired by the Brown County Art Colony, including T. C. Steele.





4. Aurora Source: Getty Founded: 1819

A river town with postcard views and historic charm, Aurora sits right along the Ohio River and feels quietly elegant.

What to do: Walk the riverfront, tour historic homes.

Hidden gem: Hillforest Mansion, overlooking the river.

Best season to visit: Summer and early fall for river views and festivals.

Famous connection: Birthplace of William H. H. Miller, who served under President Benjamin Harrison.

5. Wabash Source: William Reagan / Getty Founded: 1834

Wabash doesn’t just have charm it has bragging rights as the first electrically lighted city in the world.

What to do: Catch a show at the Honeywell Center.

Hidden gem: Eagles Theatre, restored and full of vintage atmosphere.

Best season to visit: Year-round, but especially winter for indoor shows and cozy vibes.

Famous connection: Home to Hugh O’Brian, known for classic TV westerns.

6. Madison Source: Getty Founded: 1809

Madison might be Indiana’s most underrated beautiful town. Historic buildings line the streets, and the Ohio River adds just the right backdrop.

What to do: Walk Main Street, visit Clifty Falls State Park.

Hidden gem: The Lanier Mansion.

Best season to visit: Spring and fall for festivals and scenery.

Famous connection: Birthplace of Irene Dunne, an Oscar-nominated Hollywood star.

7. Shipshewana Source: Getty Founded: 1889

Shipshewana offers a slower pace and a lot of really good baked goods. It’s at the heart of Amish country and feels refreshingly simple.

What to do: Visit the flea market, try homemade food.

Hidden gem: The massive seasonal flea market.

Best season to visit: Summer, when the market is in full swing.

Famous connection: Not celebrity-focused, but known nationally for Amish craftsmanship and culture.

8. Corydon Source: Getty Founded: 1808

Indiana’s first state capital still feels historic in all the right ways. It’s small, but packed with stories.

What to do: Tour historic sites, explore caves.

Hidden gem: Indiana Caverns with underground boat rides.

Best season to visit: Spring through fall for outdoor exploration.

Famous connection: Associated with early state leaders like Jonathan Jennings.





9. Angola Source: Chad Kelham Getty Founded: 1838

If your ideal trip involves water, sunshine, and doing absolutely nothing stressful, Angola delivers.

What to do: Visit Pokagon State Park, relax by the lakes.

Hidden gem: Lake James.

Best season to visit: Summer for lake life, winter for toboggan runs.

Famous connection: Home to Angie Everhart.