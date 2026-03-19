Listen Live
Close
Sports

NCAA Division III Swimming & Diving Championships

NCAA Division III Swimming & Diving Championships Continue in Indy

The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships are at the Indiana University Natatorium, bringing together top athletes from across the country for four days of competition.

Published on March 19, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championship
Source: Todd Kirkland / Getty

NCAA Division III Swimming & Diving Championships Continue in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS- The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships are underway at the Indiana University Natatorium, bringing together top athletes from across the country for four days of competition from March 18 through March 21. With preliminary sessions each morning and finals in the evening, the meet is structured to steadily narrow the field, as swimmers and divers compete for national titles in a full slate of individual and relay events.

The championship began on March 18 with the 500-yard freestyle, 200-yard individual medley, 50-yard freestyle, 3-meter diving for the men, and the 400-yard medley relay, setting the tone for everything that follows.

March 19 unfolds with purpose inside the Indiana University Natatorium, where the meet has already found its rhythm but is far from decided. The morning prelim session begins around 10:00 a.m., and it carries a sharper edge now. Today’s lineup includes the 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly, 400-yard individual medley, and 200-yard freestyle relay, along with 1-meter diving for the women. Each event brings a different kind of tension. The 200 free feels like controlled chaos, the butterfly demands perfect timing, and the 400 IM quietly tests everything a swimmer has. By the time finals begin at 6:00 p.m., the building swells with noise and expectation. Swimmers who survived the morning return with nothing left to save, and relay teams become the emotional center of the night. Tickets are still generally available for today, especially for prelims, while finals may be more limited but not completely out of reach.

March 20 leans into intensity. Prelims again start at 10:00 a.m., but by now the meet has narrowed, and every race feels heavier. The day features the 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard butterfly, 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard breaststroke, 1-meter diving for the men, and the 800-yard freestyle relay. There’s a noticeable shift in how swimmers carry themselves, a mix of fatigue and determination that shows in every stroke and every turn. The 100s become explosive, the 200 fly becomes a test of survival, and the 800 free relay builds slowly into one of the most dramatic races of the entire championship. Finals at 6:00 p.m. feel tighter, louder, and more emotional, as team scores begin to take clearer shape. Ticket availability becomes more limited, particularly for the evening session, but determined spectators can still find ways in, especially earlier in the day.

March 21 arrives with a kind of urgency that fills every corner of the natatorium. The final prelims at 10:00 a.m. carry a last-chance energy, featuring the 100-yard freestyle, 200-yard backstroke, 200-yard breaststroke, 1650-yard freestyle, 400-yard freestyle relay, and 3-meter diving for the women. The mile swim stretches time itself, while the 100 free compresses everything into seconds. By the time finals begin at 6:00 p.m., the atmosphere reaches its peak. Every race feels final because it is, and the 400 free relay closes the meet with a surge of noise, speed, and emotion that lingers even after the last touch. Tickets for this final night are the toughest to secure, especially for finals, but limited availability can still appear through the venue or resale options.

The focus is firmly on these remaining days, where the meet sharpens, the stakes rise, and every swim starts to feel like it matters just a little bit more.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Saleem El-Amin
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

IMPD Asks for Help Tracking Down Gary Men in Waffle House Shooting

Sabey Data Centers
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

$4 Billion Data Center Project Approved for Indy’s Decatur Township

NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championship
Sports  |  Renuka Bajpai

NCAA Division III Swimming & Diving Championships Continue in Indy

Braden Smith
Local  |  WISH-TV's Angela Moryan

WISH-TV: Braden Smith’s Family Reflects on Journey at Purdue

Sen. Mike Braun
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Braun Looks into Repeated Fires at Indiana State Prison

Planned Parenthood sign
Local  |  Staff

Planned Parenthood to Close 2 Locations in Indianapolis

IMPD Mounted Patrol Headquarters
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IMPD: Arrests Made After Shots Fired at Mounted Patrol Barn

MCL Restaurant & Bakery
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

MCL Restaurant & Bakery to Close on Indy’s East Side After 70 Years

University of Notre Dame
Local  |  John Herrick

Notre Dame to Offer Full Tuition for Families with Income Under $150,000

Sycamore Services
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Sycamore Services Celebrates Disability Awareness Month

Springtime Cloudscape over Lush Green Field in Rural Indiana
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Springtime Warm-Up in Indiana Starts Now

Interstate Plan
Local  |  WISH-TV

Indianapolis Plans Transformative Redesign of Downtown Interstates

Dante Lyons
Local  |  Staff

Anderson Man Charged with Molesting 14-Year-Old Family Member

IMPD
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Teen Arrested in Rideshare Robbery Attempt

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close