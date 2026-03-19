Source: Todd Kirkland / Getty

NCAA Division III Swimming & Diving Championships Continue in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS- The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships are underway at the Indiana University Natatorium, bringing together top athletes from across the country for four days of competition from March 18 through March 21. With preliminary sessions each morning and finals in the evening, the meet is structured to steadily narrow the field, as swimmers and divers compete for national titles in a full slate of individual and relay events.

The championship began on March 18 with the 500-yard freestyle, 200-yard individual medley, 50-yard freestyle, 3-meter diving for the men, and the 400-yard medley relay, setting the tone for everything that follows.

March 19 unfolds with purpose inside the Indiana University Natatorium, where the meet has already found its rhythm but is far from decided. The morning prelim session begins around 10:00 a.m., and it carries a sharper edge now. Today’s lineup includes the 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly, 400-yard individual medley, and 200-yard freestyle relay, along with 1-meter diving for the women. Each event brings a different kind of tension. The 200 free feels like controlled chaos, the butterfly demands perfect timing, and the 400 IM quietly tests everything a swimmer has. By the time finals begin at 6:00 p.m., the building swells with noise and expectation. Swimmers who survived the morning return with nothing left to save, and relay teams become the emotional center of the night. Tickets are still generally available for today, especially for prelims, while finals may be more limited but not completely out of reach.

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March 20 leans into intensity. Prelims again start at 10:00 a.m., but by now the meet has narrowed, and every race feels heavier. The day features the 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard butterfly, 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard breaststroke, 1-meter diving for the men, and the 800-yard freestyle relay. There’s a noticeable shift in how swimmers carry themselves, a mix of fatigue and determination that shows in every stroke and every turn. The 100s become explosive, the 200 fly becomes a test of survival, and the 800 free relay builds slowly into one of the most dramatic races of the entire championship. Finals at 6:00 p.m. feel tighter, louder, and more emotional, as team scores begin to take clearer shape. Ticket availability becomes more limited, particularly for the evening session, but determined spectators can still find ways in, especially earlier in the day.

March 21 arrives with a kind of urgency that fills every corner of the natatorium. The final prelims at 10:00 a.m. carry a last-chance energy, featuring the 100-yard freestyle, 200-yard backstroke, 200-yard breaststroke, 1650-yard freestyle, 400-yard freestyle relay, and 3-meter diving for the women. The mile swim stretches time itself, while the 100 free compresses everything into seconds. By the time finals begin at 6:00 p.m., the atmosphere reaches its peak. Every race feels final because it is, and the 400 free relay closes the meet with a surge of noise, speed, and emotion that lingers even after the last touch. Tickets for this final night are the toughest to secure, especially for finals, but limited availability can still appear through the venue or resale options.

The focus is firmly on these remaining days, where the meet sharpens, the stakes rise, and every swim starts to feel like it matters just a little bit more.