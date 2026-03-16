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IU Health Awards $3.7M to Fight Infant and Maternal Mortality

Published on March 16, 2026

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Source: Photo: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS – In a major push to reverse Indiana’s high rates of infant and maternal mortality, Indiana University Health announced Monday it has awarded $3.7 million to four community organizations. The funding arrives via the Community Impact Investment Fund (CIIF) as the healthcare giant officially opens applications for its 2026 grant cycle.

Since its inception in 2018, the CIIF has funneled more than $41.6 million into Indiana neighborhoods to tackle the social and environmental factors—such as housing, education, and access to care—that often dictate health outcomes.

Indiana consistently ranks among the worst states in the U.S. for maternal and infant deaths. IU Health President and CEO Dennis Murphy emphasized that the solution requires moving beyond hospital walls.

“Every family in Indiana deserves access to the resources and support that give mothers and babies the healthiest possible start,” Murphy said. “These grants reflect our commitment to addressing maternal and infant health at the community level, empowering local organizations… saving lives and strengthening communities.”

The 2025 Grant Awardees
The current round of funding targets high-risk populations, including low-income families and those struggling with substance use or incarceration.

Cradle Indy (Marion County) – $2,000,000: A five-year strategic investment targeting specific Indianapolis zip codes with the highest mortality rates. The initiative unites health systems and government entities to reduce preterm births and promote safe sleep practices.

Transformed Birth Services (Tippecanoe & Clinton Counties) – $720,826: A three-year grant to train community doulas and provide postpartum support for low-income and currently or formerly incarcerated women.

Healing Hands Outreach Center (Monroe County) – $543,422: Funding over three years to expand a Bloomington facility that provides recovery classes, medical service areas, and a lactation room for high-risk expectant mothers.\

United Day Care of Delaware County – $405,750: A three-year project to add three new infant and toddler classrooms, expanding affordable childcare in high-need Muncie neighborhoods.

IU Health is now inviting community partners to apply for the 2026 CIIF grant cycle. To maximize the long-term impact on families, the 2026 and 2027 cycles will prioritize multi-year funding for programs specifically focused on infant and maternal health.

How to Apply: Application materials and eligibility details are available at the [IU Health Community Impact website: https://iuhealth.org/in-the-community/community-impact-investment-fund

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