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Speeding Car Goes Airborne Before Fatal Crash in Indy

A woman crashed into another vehicle, which killed a person Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Published on March 15, 2026

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Speeding Driver goes Airborne
Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS –– A woman crashed into another vehicle, which killed a person Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened just north of the intersection of North Sherman Drive and East Washington Street just after 2 a.m. That’s on the near east side of Indianapolis.

Officers say camera footage shows the woman driving so fast that she went airborne. After the vehicle landed, she lost control and crashed into the other vehicle. The other driver didn’t survive, and the woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

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