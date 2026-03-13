Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 3/13/26: Yoder, Sen Murphy, Baby Jail
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
Indiana Senate Democratic Leader Shelli Yoder said the governor was wrongly “using the power, platform and credibility of the state to elevate one national political organization above all others.”
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Senator Chris Murphy trying to demoralize the US Military
Today on the Marketplace: Baby jail
Terrorist attacks in VA and MI. There is more of us than them.
