Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 3/11/26: Jingle Tara, IEDC, Storms

Tony Katz: Jingle Tara, Carmel based company sues IEDC, Storms hit Indianapolis

Published on March 11, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

Jingle singing Tara Hastings

Carmel based company sues the IEDC

Severe weather hits Indianapolis metro

Downed tree takes out Tony’s fence

Silver car with large tree branch resting on it after storm damage in residential area
Tara Hastings rejoins the show to provide coverage.

What’s that TV Theme Song?   

TIC TAC DOUGH

