Person Shot in Downtown Indy Early Monday

Person Shot in Downtown Indy, Another Person Held for Questioning

Published on March 9, 2026

Police lights
Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

INDIANAPOLIS–One person was held for questioning over a Monday morning shooting in downtown Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says they responded to a report of shots fired near East Maryland and South Meridian streets around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The victim was found shot but was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital. IMPD Sgt. William Young mentioned that at least one person was detained at the scene, with no further details provided.

