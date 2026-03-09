Analyzing job report data reveals growth in financial and wholesale sectors despite manufacturing declines.

Navigating The Shift To An AI-Driven Economy

In this episode of Tony Katz Today, Tony Katz is joined by Dr. Matt Will, an economist at the University of Indianapolis, to discuss the latest jobs report and the impact of AI on the workforce. As we navigate the transition to an AI-driven economy, it’s essential to understand the numbers and the narrative surrounding this shift.

The jobs report revealed a decline of 92,000 jobs in February, with a downward revision of January’s numbers. Tony and Dr. Will dive into the details, discussing the concept of “creative destruction” and how it applies to this economic transition. “That is for people out there that want to look it up to the guy named Joseph Schumpeter developed that phrase and he talked about transitions that you have to transition into the next phase of the economy, and that’s what we’re seeing here,” Dr. Will explains.

One of the key takeaways from the report is the growth of the financial services and wholesale segments, which are consistent with the ISM report. This indicates that while manufacturing is down, the distribution of goods is up, and the economy is adapting to the new landscape. “We’re making a lot more stuff and we’re sending it out to the world,” Dr. Will notes. “That is good news.”

However, the transition to an AI-driven economy comes with its challenges. Dr. Will emphasizes the importance of understanding that this is a necessary process, just like the shift from the horse and buggy industry to the car industry. “We’re doing it again,” he says. “It’s not comfortable, and I think the discussion is not a financial economic discussion. It’s a social discussion, which is how do we manage and help the people through this transition?”

The conversation also touches on the concept of the “U-6” number, which provides a more accurate measurement of employment. According to Dr. Will, this number is higher than the traditional unemployment rate, indicating that people are tapping into their 401(k)s due to the expanding economy. “We see it, you cited the statistics, but we also see the transition into a new economy, and therefore people are tapping into that 401(k), those folks who are in the transition,” Dr. Will explains.

Throughout the episode, Tony and Dr. Will discuss the importance of retraining and upskilling workers to adapt to the new economy. Dr. Will shares a personal anecdote about how his institution is teaching students to develop AI skills, rather than just manufacturing. “We are teaching our students to develop it,” he says. “And you’re thinking, well, that’s going to lose jobs. No, yes, you’re going to lose a job on the front end, but you’re going to make jobs the back end because your company will grow.”

If you’re interested in understanding the future of work and the impact of AI on the economy, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in to hear Tony and Dr. Will’s insightful discussion on the numbers, the narrative, and the opportunities that lie ahead. Listen to the full episode of Tony Katz Today and discover how to navigate the shift to an AI-driven economy.

